Germany Hails G20 Debt Halt As 'historic International Solidarity'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:34 PM

Germany hails G20 debt halt as 'historic international solidarity'

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz hailed a Wednesday agreement by G20 nations to pause debt payments by the world's poorest nations as "an act of international solidarity of historic dimensions".

The G20's agreement to put debt repayments from 77 of the poorest nations on hold this year "creates greater financial room for manoeuvre for the affected countries, for example to invest in health protection for their populations," Scholz said in a statement.

Your Thoughts and Comments

