Germany Hails G7 Global Corporate Tax Decision

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Saturday hailed a G7 commitment for a minimum global corporate tax of 15 percent as "very good news for justice and fiscal solidarity"

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Saturday hailed a G7 commitment for a minimum global corporate tax of 15 percent as "very good news for justice and fiscal solidarity".

"Enterprises can no longer shy away from their fiscal obligations by cunningly transferring their profits to countries with opaque tax structures," he said, calling the move "bad news for tax havens".

