Germany hails lifting of US travel ban for vaccinated

(@FahadShabbir)

German vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed US plans announced Monday to lift Covid travel bans for vaccinated air passengers as positive for business and US-European ties

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :German vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed US plans announced Monday to lift Covid travel bans for vaccinated air passengers as positive for business and US-European ties.

"Great news -- for German and European investments, our exports and transatlantic relations," tweeted Scholz, who is also finance minister and the frontrunner in the race to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after Sunday's general election.