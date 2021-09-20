UrduPoint.com

Germany Hails Lifting Of US Travel Ban For Vaccinated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:21 PM

Germany hails lifting of US travel ban for vaccinated

German vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed US plans announced Monday to lift Covid travel bans for vaccinated air passengers as positive for business and US-European ties

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :German vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed US plans announced Monday to lift Covid travel bans for vaccinated air passengers as positive for business and US-European ties.

"Great news -- for German and European investments, our exports and transatlantic relations," tweeted Scholz, who is also finance minister and the frontrunner in the race to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after Sunday's general election.

Related Topics

Exports Business German Angela Merkel Sunday Race Election 2018

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

40 minutes ago
 Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

2 hours ago
 Exploitation of country's potentials in minerals g ..

Exploitation of country's potentials in minerals govt's priority: Prime Minister ..

3 minutes ago
 EU parliament speaker in hospital with pneumonia

EU parliament speaker in hospital with pneumonia

3 minutes ago
 Crackdown against professional beggars continue

Crackdown against professional beggars continue

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.