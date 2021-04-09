(@FahadShabbir)

Germany mourned the death of Prince Philip on Friday, calling him a loyal servant to the United Kingdom, foreign minister Heiko Maas said

Berlin, April 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Germany mourned the death of Prince Philip on Friday, calling him a loyal servant to the United Kingdom, foreign minister Heiko Maas said.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Royal family, the people of the Commonwealth, and all who loved him dearly," Maas tweeted.

"He lived a long life of service to his country."