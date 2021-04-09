UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Hails Prince Philip's 'long Life Of Service'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:28 PM

Germany hails Prince Philip's 'long life of service'

Germany mourned the death of Prince Philip on Friday, calling him a loyal servant to the United Kingdom, foreign minister Heiko Maas said

Berlin, April 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Germany mourned the death of Prince Philip on Friday, calling him a loyal servant to the United Kingdom, foreign minister Heiko Maas said.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Royal family, the people of the Commonwealth, and all who loved him dearly," Maas tweeted.

"He lived a long life of service to his country."

Related Topics

Germany United Kingdom Family All

Recent Stories

Govt new vaccination initiative lauded: Mian Zahid ..

30 minutes ago

Club registration with 22 per cent rise concludes

35 minutes ago

ANP's sacrifices will not go in vain: Aimal Wali K ..

45 seconds ago

India PM hails Philip's 'distinguished' career, co ..

48 seconds ago

Irish PM 'saddened' by death of Queen Elizabeth II ..

50 seconds ago

Prince Philip 'embodied a generation': Australia P ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.