Germany Hails 'significant Progress' In Ukraine Peace Efforts

Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:37 PM

Germany hails 'significant progress' in Ukraine peace efforts

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday praised "significant progress" in solving the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, as he met with his Ukrainian counterpart in Kiev

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday praised "significant progress" in solving the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, as he met with his Ukrainian counterpart in Kiev.

Germany is a key player in what is known as the Minsk peace process aimed at ending the longrunning conflict with separatists in the east of the ex-Soviet country.

"Significant progress has been made recently," Maas said during a joint press conference with Dmytro Kuleba, praising an ongoing ceasefire that "lasts longer" then previous ones and "good progress" on prisoner exchanges and de-mining activity.

No Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the latest ceasefire between Kiev's troops and the separatists began in late July.

Since the conflict broke out in 2014, there have been numerous attempts to end the fighting but most ceasefires do not hold long enough to pave the way for further peace talks.

Maas said the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Russia and Ukrainemight have talks next month to discuss further steps to end the conflict, including therestoration of Kiev's control over its borders and the holding of local elections.

