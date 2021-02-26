Germany hails US shift on digital tax as 'giant step forward'

Germany welcomed Washington's decision Friday to drop its insistence that compliance with a global digital tax be voluntary, opening the door to an agreement

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Germany welcomed Washington's decision Friday to drop its insistence that compliance with a global digital tax be voluntary, opening the door to an agreement.

"This is a giant step forward on our path towards an agreement among the participating states by the summer," German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a statement following virtual talks with his G20 counterparts.