Germany Halts AstraZeneca Rollout Pending Probe Into Blood Clots in Vaccinated Patients

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The German Health Ministry said Monday that the use of AstraZeneca was paused on the advice of the national vaccines agency after reports emerged of patients developing potentially deadly blood clots.

"Due to a new recommendation by Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, the Federal government has suspended the use of AstraZeneca in vaccinations against the coronavirus as a precaution," the health ministry tweeted.

The vaccine regulator believes it is necessary to conduct an investigation into reports of blood clots occurring in brain vessels following vaccination with the AstraZeneca in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

"The European Medicines Agency will decide whether and how the new findings will affect the approval of the vaccine," the health ministry added.