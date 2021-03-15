UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Halts AstraZeneca Rollout Pending Probe Into Blood Clots In Vaccinated Patients

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:37 PM

Germany Halts AstraZeneca Rollout Pending Probe Into Blood Clots in Vaccinated Patients

The German Health Ministry said Monday that the use of AstraZeneca was paused on the advice of the national vaccines agency after reports emerged of patients developing potentially deadly blood clots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The German Health Ministry said Monday that the use of AstraZeneca was paused on the advice of the national vaccines agency after reports emerged of patients developing potentially deadly blood clots.

"Due to a new recommendation by Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, the Federal government has suspended the use of AstraZeneca in vaccinations against the coronavirus as a precaution," the health ministry tweeted.

The vaccine regulator believes it is necessary to conduct an investigation into reports of blood clots occurring in brain vessels following vaccination with the AstraZeneca in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

"The European Medicines Agency will decide whether and how the new findings will affect the approval of the vaccine," the health ministry added.

Related Topics

Europe German Germany Government Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash, Zaki Nusseibeh are key players in c ..

23 minutes ago

Lahore High Court issues notice to Maryam on NAB p ..

34 seconds ago

China congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani on re-election ..

36 seconds ago

Attractive incentives available for investors in B ..

38 seconds ago

UN Urges S. Sudanese Gov't to Hold Accountable Ind ..

41 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather to prevail in Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.