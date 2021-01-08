UrduPoint.com
Germany Halts IDT Biologika Vaccine Trials After Underwhelming Results

Human trials of a German COVID-19 vector vaccine candidate developed by IDT Biologika were paused after it was found to induce only a weak immune response, a Hamburg university clinic involved in testing said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Human trials of a German COVID-19 vector vaccine candidate developed by IDT Biologika were paused after it was found to induce only a weak immune response, a Hamburg university clinic involved in testing said Friday.

"The vaccine is safe and well-tolerated and has a low side-effect profile, but the immune reaction is below expectations," the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf said in a press release.

Researchers were given the greenlight for the first phase of clinical trials in October. The tests in 30 healthy volunteers wrapped up in mid-December.

The second phase will be delayed until the cause for the low immune response is found. It was planned to start early this year and would have included elderly patients. Marylyn Addo, the lead researcher, said the team would focus on improving the vaccine.

