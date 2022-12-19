Germany Halts Purchase of Puma Armored Vehicles After Breakdowns

The German Defense Ministry said on Monday it had suspended purchases of the homegrown Puma infantry fighting vehicles after a series of technical failures at a firing drill

"The recent failure of Puma armored vehicles is a bitter setback ... Until the vehicle is proven stable there will be no second batch," Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht was quoted as saying in a statement.

German magazine Der Spiegel reported last week that none of the 18 Pumas that took part in the drills was combat ready. The armored vehicles were intended for NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, a rapid response unit that Germany will lead in 2023.

Lambrecht said a cross-agency panel had been analyzing the technical failures since Friday and would report back to her by the end of next week. The Pumas will be replaced with older Marder armored vehicles to fulfill Germany's commitment to NATO, she said.