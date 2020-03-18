Germany halts refugee programme with Turkey over virus

(@FahadShabbir)

Germany has suspended refugee intake programmes including a deal with Turkey, an interior ministry spokesman said Wednesday, as the EU shut its borders to stem the spread of the coronavirus

The interior ministry has halted the programmes on refugee resettlement "due to the restrictions on travel", said the spokesman, adding that they woulc resume "when possible".

Since 2012, Germany has taken in refugees from camps in countries such as Turkey and Lebanon under a so-called "resettlement programme, with a target of helping about 5,000 every year.

Berlin has also received Syrian refugees as part of a European Union agreement with Turkey to take in one Syrian from camps on Turkish soil for each Syrian returned there from Greece.