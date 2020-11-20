Germany Halts Sharp Rise In COVID Infection Rate, Although Upward Trend Not Yet Reversed
Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:40 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) A partial lockdown has helped Germany stabilize the epidemiological situation and stop a sharp rise in the COVID-19 infection rate, although the upward trend is not yet fully reversed, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.
"We have not yet achieved a drop in growth, but we took a first important step - we managed to stop a sharp rise in infection rate and reached stabilization," Seibert said during a briefing.
The spokesman added that the government's goal is to reduce infections to 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.
At present, the infection rate is approximately 140 cases per 100,000 people.
Germany imposed a one-month partial lockdown in November to curb the spread of COVID-19. The decision was met with protests against the government's plan in several German cities, including Berlin.
To date, Germany has so far confirmed over 890,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 570,000 recoveries and over 13,500 related deaths.