Open Menu

Germany Hammer 10-man Scotland To Launch Euro 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Germany hammer 10-man Scotland to launch Euro 2024

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Germany thrashed 10-man Scotland 5-1 as the Euro 2024 hosts kicked off the tournament in style in Munich on Friday, the start of a journey they hope culminates in a record fourth continental title.

Florian Wirtz struck the opening goal 10 minutes in and Jamal Musiala soon doubled Germany's lead with an emphatic finish.

"We couldn't have had a better start. We've seen the atmosphere in the country, and we need that," Musiala said of Germany's lightning start.

A greatly awaited night for Scotland went from bad to worse before half-time when Ryan Porteous was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Ilkay Gundogan, with Kai Havertz tucking away the resulting penalty.

Niclas Fuellkrug powered in a fourth midway through the second half after coming on as a substitute and not even a late own goal from Antonio Ruediger could spoil an otherwise perfect start to the campaign for Germany.

There was even time for Emre Can to add a fifth goal with the final kick of the game.

Related Topics

Germany Munich Lead Euro From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

1 hour ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

10 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

11 hours ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

11 hours ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

11 hours ago
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes g ..

DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory

11 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tari ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity

11 hours ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

11 hours ago
 French left vows 'total break' with Macron policie ..

French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to c ..

Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day

11 hours ago
 Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

11 hours ago

More Stories From World