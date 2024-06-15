Germany Hammer 10-man Scotland To Launch Euro 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Germany thrashed 10-man Scotland 5-1 as the Euro 2024 hosts kicked off the tournament in style in Munich on Friday, the start of a journey they hope culminates in a record fourth continental title.
Florian Wirtz struck the opening goal 10 minutes in and Jamal Musiala soon doubled Germany's lead with an emphatic finish.
"We couldn't have had a better start. We've seen the atmosphere in the country, and we need that," Musiala said of Germany's lightning start.
A greatly awaited night for Scotland went from bad to worse before half-time when Ryan Porteous was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Ilkay Gundogan, with Kai Havertz tucking away the resulting penalty.
Niclas Fuellkrug powered in a fourth midway through the second half after coming on as a substitute and not even a late own goal from Antonio Ruediger could spoil an otherwise perfect start to the campaign for Germany.
There was even time for Emre Can to add a fifth goal with the final kick of the game.
