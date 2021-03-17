Germany Has 7 Thrombosis Cases Related to AstraZeneca Vaccine, 6 of Them Women - Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Germany has identified seven severe cases of blood clots among those vaccinated with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and six of them are women, the Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedicines, also known as the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), said.

According to the medical authority, the condition manifested from four to 16 days after vaccination. So far, three people have died. The institute advises those vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine to consult with a doctor in case of prolonged headache or skin hemorrhage.

"However, at the same time, it should be noted that we are talking about potential complications that are very rare.

In Germany they were detected in seven people among a total of 1.5 million vaccinated," the PEI said.

On Monday, Germany halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid reports about post-vaccination thrombosis. Health Minister Jens Spahn stressed that it was just a precaution and was not motivated by politics. Meanwhile, the executive director of the European Medicines Agency, Emer Cooke, said that the regulator had no final decision on the vaccine and the investigation of vaccination side effects was ongoing.