Germany Has Different Position Than US on Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Germany's position on arms supplies to Ukraine differs from that of the United States, but Berlin continues to deliver medical equipment to treat wounded armed forces as it has done since 2014, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

"We have a different position on arms supply to Ukraine, but since 2014, we have helped Ukraine and supported Ukraine in building a military hospital. We furnished medical equipment with supplied material. Also, the Federal armed forces, the Bundeswehr, is lending a helping hand when it comes to medical treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers on the ground," Baerbock said during a joint press briefing with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.