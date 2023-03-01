UrduPoint.com

Germany Has No Army To Defend Itself - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 07:51 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The German army is incapable of protecting the country in case of war due to the lack of personnel and insufficient infrastructure, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

"We have no armed forces that are able to protect us from an offensive and brutal war," the minister said at the congress of the Social Democratic Party of Germany on Monday.

The minister said that Germany should invest more in the modernization of its army, adding that the country has to fulfill its obligations towards other members of NATO.

He also said that amid arms supplies to Ukraine it is necessary to make up for the shortages in German army.

Earlier this week, head of Rheinmetall, Germany's weapons and military equipment manufacturer, Armin Papperger said that by delivering to Ukraine two anti-aircraft systems covering Berlin Germany endangered the security of its capital, adding that the country would not be capable of self-defense without the United States' assistance.

Russia has repeatedly condemned Western countries' arms supplies to Ukraine pointing out that they can only lead to further escalation of the conflict.

