MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Germany has no information, confirming the report of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh on Washington's involvement in the explosions at Nord Stream pipelines, German government spokesman Christiane Hoffmann said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Hersh, a Pulitzer prize winner, published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.

"The Federal government has no evidence to support in any way this thesis or the statements made in the article," Hoffmann told a briefing.