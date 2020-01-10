(@imziishan)

Germany has no data of its own about what could have caused the Ukraine-bound passenger plane to crash in Iran earlier this week but is ready to provide experts to support the investigation, the spokesman for the German government, Steffen Seibert, said on Friday

"The government took note of the recent events, first of all, of the statements of the US president and Canadian prime minister. We have no data on our own about the possible causes of the crash, but the inquiries and references about that the plane could have been downed by a missile should be taken seriously," Seibert said at a press briefing.

According to the spokesman, Berlin expects Tehran to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident in close cooperation with all countries concerned. He also said that the investigation must account for all possible causes rather than be limited to the version of the aircraft's technical failure.

He added that Germany was prepared to send experts to aid the investigation if necessary.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on Wednesday. All 176 people on board were killed, among them nationals of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The crash occurred shortly after Iran launched a massive attack against US bases in neighboring Iraq.

Iran's initial version was that the plane had crashed due to engine failure something US President Donald Trump has expressed doubts about. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in turn, has said that Canada's intelligence from multiple sources indicated that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, possibly by mistake.

Tehran initially refused to hand the black box over to the US authorities and Boeing or let them be part of the investigation, but later reversed its stance.