Germany Has Resources To Deal With Second Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic - Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:56 PM

Germany Has Resources to Deal With Second Wave of COVID-19 Pandemic - Finance Minister

Germany will be able to find additional resources to support the economy in case of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Germany will be able to find additional resources to support the economy in case of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

According to the minister, all measures that are currently in place to combat the coronavirus inspire confidence that Germany will be able to deal with new outbreaks.

"Despite this, we have the opportunity to do something if this happens," Scholz said at a press conference.

From the medical policy point of view, the German authorities have done a lot to avoid a situation in which a second wave of the pandemic on the same scale that the country experienced the first one will force them to again reduce economic activity on a large scale, Scholz added.

On Wednesday, the German government adopted a supplementary budget project providing for Federal loans this year in the amount of 218.5 billion Euros ($245.5 billion). As of now, Germany has numerous mechanisms to support the economy. Earlier in June, Berlin announced a $146 billion-stimulus program to jumpstart the economy, which has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

