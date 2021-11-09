UrduPoint.com

Germany Has Role To Help Bridge US-Russia Divide - Former SPD Leader

Germany can help mediate between the United States and Russia, Martin Schulz, a Social Democrat stalwart who briefly led the incoming German ruling party, said on Tuesday

The SPD is holding coalition talks with the Greens and liberals to form a new government before Christmas, after beating Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in the September Federal elections.

"Germany's role is to mediate between Russia and the US. We are part of the West but we're also a mediator, a bridge to the East.

We not only want to boost ties with the US and Europe but also to have a constructive dialogue with Russia," Schulz said during a visit to the foreign policy think-tank IMEMO in Moscow.

Schulz, who is also the chairman of the SPD-linked Friedrich Ebert Foundation and former president of the European Parliament, said he was confident that an SPD-led three-way government would contribute to rebuilding peace throughout Europe.

