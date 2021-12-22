Germany Heading for 'Omicron Wave' as Mutation Spreads - Health Minister

Germans should brace themselves for a fifth coronavirus wave driven by the Omicron variant, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warned on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Germans should brace themselves for a fifth coronavirus wave driven by the Omicron variant, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warned on Wednesday.

"We should definitely expect a fifth wave. The number of Omicron cases detected in Germany by variant PCR tests and surveillance PCRs suggests that an Omicron wave is no longer avoidable," he told a news conference.

The health authorities are preparing for a surge in Omicron cases, Lauterbach added. The Federal and regional governments agreed to mount a booster "offensive" against the virus after research showed that a third vaccine dose was up to 80% effective in preventing symptomatic disease.

The new center-left government announced new COVID-19 restrictions this week that will take effect next Tuesday, including the closure of nightclubs and discos and tougher limits for the unvaccinated.

Lothar Wieler, the head of the Robert Koch Institute for viral diseases, said hospitals remained strained and a rise in cases would overwhelm critical services with ease. He urged Germans to limit contacts over Christmas to make sure that it does not become "a spark that starts an Omicron fire."