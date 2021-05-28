Germany Hits 40% Milestone in COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Over 40% of Germans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a video call with state governors on Friday.

"The mass vaccine campaign of the Federal and state governments has picked up the pace significantly since the start of the second quarter, with 35 million Germans, or 41.5%, receiving at least one dose," she said.

Some 13 million Germans, or 15.7% of the population, have been fully vaccinated. A vast vaccination coverage among senior citizens, she said, helped reduce the number of seriously ill patients and drove the number of daily infections downwards.

The health ministry will cancel prioritization of at-risk groups on June 7, after people who were first in line for vaccination receive at least one shot. The plan is to give all those who want to get vaccinated an opportunity to make an appointment by the end of the summer.

Drugmakers who made the Pfizer vaccine have applied for an EU permit to use the shot in teens aged 12 and over. Germany expects the regulator to give it a go-ahead in the coming days.