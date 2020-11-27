UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Hits Million Virus Cases As Vaccine Doubt Emerges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:27 PM

Germany hits million virus cases as vaccine doubt emerges

Germany, once a beacon of hope in Europe's coronavirus nightmare, logged its one millionth case on Friday, as questions emerged over just how much protection is offered by one of the leading vaccine candidates

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Germany, once a beacon of hope in Europe's coronavirus nightmare, logged its one millionth case on Friday, as questions emerged over just how much protection is offered by one of the leading vaccine candidates.

Like much of the continent, Germany is battling a resurgence of a pandemic that shows little sign of retreating before the release of several leading inoculations.

But the developers of one of the jabs, British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, said Thursday that further research was needed after mixed results were produced in a late-stage trial.

The complication came as millions of Americans gathered for Thanksgiving in defiance of Covid-19 guidelines, despite the US registering a six-month high of more than 2,400 deaths.

Germany had largely contained the spread of the virus in the spring but has been hit hard by a second wave of infections.

Its Robert Koch Institute for disease control recorded more than 22,000 new daily cases on Friday, pushing the country's total beyond the one million mark.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care nationwide has soared from just over 360 in early October to more than 3,500 last week.

Europe's biggest economy has shuttered restaurants, sporting facilities and cultural venues, though schools and shops remain open.

But the rules will be temporarily eased over Christmas and New Year to accommodate the celebrations, allowing meetings of up to 10 adults from December 23 to New Year's Day.

Many nations are pinning their hopes on a vaccine to end the misery, with two jabs on the cusp of approval by authorities after showing about 95 percent efficacy in trials.

But a third candidate by AstraZeneca faced uncertainty Friday after researchers accidentally discovered it performed best when a half dose is given followed by a full one, rather than two full doses.

The vaccine has nevertheless been submitted to Britain's regulator for approval.

In the meantime much of the world faces a gloomy winter dampened by lockdowns, economic anxiety and devastating human loss.

Related Topics

World Europe Christmas Germany October December From Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz to be released on pa ..

9 minutes ago

Man shot dead over enmity in sargodha

4 minutes ago

Woman hurt as gas geyser burst

4 minutes ago

Covid positivity ratio soars, Ulemas taken on boar ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition's immature attitude to put lives, econo ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Rostec to Start Full-Scale Production of ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.