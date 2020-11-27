Germany hits million virus cases as vaccine doubt emerges

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Germany, once a beacon of hope in Europe's coronavirus nightmare, logged its one millionth case on Friday, as questions emerged over just how much protection is offered by one of the leading vaccine candidates.

Like much of the continent, Germany is battling a resurgence of a pandemic that shows little sign of retreating before the release of several leading inoculations.

But the developers of one of the jabs, British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, said Thursday that further research was needed after mixed results were produced in a late-stage trial.

The complication came as millions of Americans gathered for Thanksgiving in defiance of Covid-19 guidelines, despite the US registering a six-month high of more than 2,400 deaths.

Germany had largely contained the spread of the virus in the spring but has been hit hard by a second wave of infections.

Its Robert Koch Institute for disease control recorded more than 22,000 new daily cases on Friday, pushing the country's total beyond the one million mark.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care nationwide has soared from just over 360 in early October to more than 3,500 last week.

Europe's biggest economy has shuttered restaurants, sporting facilities and cultural venues, though schools and shops remain open.

But the rules will be temporarily eased over Christmas and New Year to accommodate the celebrations, allowing meetings of up to 10 adults from December 23 to New Year's Day.

Many nations are pinning their hopes on a vaccine to end the misery, with two jabs on the cusp of approval by authorities after showing about 95 percent efficacy in trials.

But a third candidate by AstraZeneca faced uncertainty Friday after researchers accidentally discovered it performed best when a half dose is given followed by a full one, rather than two full doses.

The vaccine has nevertheless been submitted to Britain's regulator for approval.

In the meantime much of the world faces a gloomy winter dampened by lockdowns, economic anxiety and devastating human loss.