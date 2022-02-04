Germany Holds First Talks With Telegram Executives - Interior Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Germany has held first "constructive conversation" with executives at Telegram after the messenger was threatened with a ban in the country for not properly policing hate speech and anti-vaccination propaganda, German Minister of the Interior, Building and Community Nancy Faeser said on Friday.

"We have established a contact with the Telegram leadership. In the first constructive conversation on further cooperation, we agreed to continue and intensify the exchange of views. This step is a success that we can further advance," Faeser said on Twitter.

Last week, Faeser said that Telegram could end up blocked in Germany amid lack of a pan-European action to make the messenger comply with local laws on spread of information. On Monday, the German Justice Ministry announced the launch of two probes into the messenger.

The German government has accused Telegram of helping radicalize the population, spreading violence and giving platform to anti-vaccination activists. Germany is believed to have some of the toughest controls of social media in the world.