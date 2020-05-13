UrduPoint.com
Germany Hopes All Border Controls Within Schengen Zone Will End On June 15 - Merkel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:58 PM

Germany Hopes All Border Controls Within Schengen Zone Will End on June 15 - Merkel

The aim is for Europe's free-travel Schengen area to lift all border controls between member states starting June 15, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in parliament on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The aim is for Europe's free-travel Schengen area to lift all border controls between member states starting June 15, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in parliament on Wednesday.

"I hope that this really difficult situation for people living on different sides of the border will be overcome.

The goal is that as soon as the infection occurrence allows... to lift the border controls within the Schengen space starting [June] 15-16," she said.

Germany plans to relax border controls with several neighbors in the coming days. travel restrictions were reimposed on the borders with Austria, Denmark, France, Luxembourg and Switzerland on March 16 to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

