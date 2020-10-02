UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Hopes Participants At UN Libya Meeting Next Week Will Call For Ceasefire - Envoy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:04 PM

Germany Hopes Participants at UN Libya Meeting Next Week Will Call for Ceasefire - Envoy

Germany hopes that the participants in the upcoming ministerial meeting on Libya will urge the warring parties to advance toward a ceasefire, Germany's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gunter Sautter told reporters on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Germany hopes that the participants in the upcoming ministerial meeting on Libya will urge the warring parties to advance toward a ceasefire, Germany's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gunter Sautter told reporters on Friday.

"On October 5, there will be a ministerial meeting on Libya, chaired by Secretary-General [Antonio] Guterres and German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas," Sautter said. "We hope that the participants... will call upon the parties to accelerate efforts to achieve a ceasefire."

Among other priorities for the meeting Sautter named the renewal of commitments to the conclusions of the Berlin conference and their implementation, putting an end to arms embargo violations and strengthening the UN's key facilitator role in the Libyan political process.

The high-level event will be held in a virtual format and will also engage the participants of the Berlin gathering and Libya's neighboring countries.

On January 19, the international conference on Libya took place in Berlin and included Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt among other participants. The sides agreed to a ceasefire and the noninvolvement of third parties in the Libya conflict.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 by US- and EU-sponsored Islamic extremists, Libya was engulfed in a brutal conflict. Libya remains divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord in the west.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Russia Turkey Parliament Egypt German European Union Germany Berlin United States Libya January October Event Government

Recent Stories

Customs foils narcotic smuggling bid in Nushki

2 minutes ago

Lithuania Not Planning to Reduce Diplomatic Presen ..

2 minutes ago

LOS drain corruption case: Former LDA chief engine ..

2 minutes ago

India acquiring more lethal arms to kill Kashmiris ..

6 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers arrested, drugs recovered

6 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Calls for Relaunch of Russia-UK ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.