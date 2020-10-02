Germany Hopes Participants at UN Libya Meeting Next Week Will Call for Ceasefire - Envoy

Germany hopes that the participants in the upcoming ministerial meeting on Libya will urge the warring parties to advance toward a ceasefire, Germany's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gunter Sautter told reporters on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Germany hopes that the participants in the upcoming ministerial meeting on Libya will urge the warring parties to advance toward a ceasefire, Germany's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gunter Sautter told reporters on Friday.

"On October 5, there will be a ministerial meeting on Libya, chaired by Secretary-General [Antonio] Guterres and German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas," Sautter said. "We hope that the participants... will call upon the parties to accelerate efforts to achieve a ceasefire."

Among other priorities for the meeting Sautter named the renewal of commitments to the conclusions of the Berlin conference and their implementation, putting an end to arms embargo violations and strengthening the UN's key facilitator role in the Libyan political process.

The high-level event will be held in a virtual format and will also engage the participants of the Berlin gathering and Libya's neighboring countries.

On January 19, the international conference on Libya took place in Berlin and included Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt among other participants. The sides agreed to a ceasefire and the noninvolvement of third parties in the Libya conflict.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 by US- and EU-sponsored Islamic extremists, Libya was engulfed in a brutal conflict. Libya remains divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord in the west.