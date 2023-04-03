Germany Hopes Romania Joins Schengen Area in 2023 - Scholz

Germany supports Romania in its goal to join the Schengen area this year and will contribute to the positive resolution of this issue, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday

"Germany stands with Romania firmly. This also refers to the goal set for Romania to finally be approved as a full member of the Schengen Area this year. Your country has made great efforts for it," Scholz said during a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest.

Scholz promised to bring up this topic during his state visits, to convince those Schengen Area members who remain skeptical about Romania's potential accession. Bucharest has fulfilled all conditions for this, Scholz added.

On Monday, Scholz began his state visit to Bucharest, during which he is set to meet with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

On March 27, European Council President Charles Michel said that he fully supported Romania's accession to the Schengen area in 2023.

In December, EU internal ministers agreed on Croatia's accession to the Schengen area but postponed decisions on Bulgaria and Romania. Austria blocked the two countries' accession, saying that their efforts to combat illegal migration on their territories were insufficient. Illegal migration is a security threat not only for Austria, but for the entire European Union, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said at the time.