Germany Hopes Russia-Turkey Efforts on Libyan Settlement Will Succeed - Merkel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Berlin hopes that joint Moscow-Ankara efforts and initiatives for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Libya will turn out to be successful, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday after her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that Berlin is planning to host a UN-backed conference on Libya.

"We discussed issues of international conflicts. First of all, I would like to mention Libya. I think that a productive meeting was held in Istanbul between Turkish President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin," Merkel said.

She added that Germany could already invite participants to the UN-backed conference on Libya, which would be held in Berlin.

"UN Secretary-General [Antonio] Guterres and [United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan] Salame have the main responsibility for this process, and, in the end, the Libyan parties should be given the opportunity to have a sovereign country. We are not going to interfere in sovereignty, and therefore, the parties to the conflict in Libya - [Government of National Accord's (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez] Sarraj and [Libyan National Army's (LNA) commander Khalifa] Haftar - will also be involved in resolving these issues. We hope that the efforts of the Russian side and the efforts of the Turkish side will turn out to be a success, and we will soon be inviting participants to a conference in Berlin," Merkel said.