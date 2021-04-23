UrduPoint.com
Germany Hopes Russia Will Stay True To Its Word On Pulling Troops From Ukraine Border

Fri 23rd April 2021 | 07:18 PM

Germany Hopes Russia Will Stay True to Its Word on Pulling Troops From Ukraine Border

Germany expressed hope the Russia will implement its words on its troop withdrawal from the Russian-Ukrainian border, Maria Adebahr, the foreign ministry spokeswoman, said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Germany expressed hope the Russia will implement its words on its troop withdrawal from the Russian-Ukrainian border, Maria Adebahr, the foreign ministry spokeswoman, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the troops involved in the sudden combat preparedness training in southern and western Russia have started to return to their permanent dislocations. On Thursday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the units to come back to their bases by May 1.

"We have taken into account the statement by Russia's Defense Minister.

[German] Minister of State at the Foreign Office Michael Roth has already said that we hope that actions will follow the statement. If the withdrawal is real, then we will judge by this detente," Adebahr said.

Western countries recently expressed their concern over the alleged intensification of Russia's actions on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov maintains that other countries should not be bothered by Russian troops' movements along its own borders.

