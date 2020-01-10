(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Thursday that her country would hopefully continue training Kurdish Peshmerga fighters at the Erbil base in Iraq

Iran hit the Erbil and Al-Asad bases housing US troops on Wednesday in retaliation for the US killing of its senior military commander. The Erbil camp also hosts German soldiers.

"We have achieved really good results in Erbil with Peshmerga in terms of training... We would regret not being able to continue this work," the minister said after meeting the German parliament's defense panel.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said she had told her Iraqi counterpart in a phone call earlier on Thursday that Germany wanted to keep military presence in Iraq after the local legislature voted to expel all foreign troops.

"I told him that we wanted to continue our mission but we realize that we can only do it with the Iraqi government's permit, and the government is mulling what to do about the parliament's vote," she said.

The German minister said in the wake of the Iranian strike that Berlin would pull excess troops from Erbil and the Taji camp north of Baghdad over security concerns. Around 30 soldiers have reportedly been flown out of Taji this week.