Germany Hopes to Give New Impetus to Nuclear Disarmament - Diplomat

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Germany will, alongside other non-nuclear states, present a roadmap for ridding the world of atom bombs at next month's global conference in New York, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"Nuclear disarmament urgently needs new impulses. As the new Federal government, we have resolved to take on a leading role in this regard," she told reporters before flying to Stockholm.

The Swedish capital is hosting a meeting of the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament, launched in 2019 to build political support for the 10th review conference of the parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which will take place from January 4-28.

"We developed specific proposals and thus showed a way to make the world safer from nuclear weapons step by step. Today the focus is on how we can ensure that this path is actually being followed," Baerbock said.

The minister said that the Stockholm roadmap would give the NPT talks new credibility and practical validity. She also believes that the global pursuit of nuclear disarmament had been undermined by the unraveling of the US-Russian treaty that banned land-based medium-range missiles.