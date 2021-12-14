UrduPoint.com

Germany Hopes To Give New Impetus To Nuclear Disarmament - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:03 PM

Germany Hopes to Give New Impetus to Nuclear Disarmament - Diplomat

Germany will, alongside other non-nuclear states, present a roadmap for ridding the world of atom bombs at next month's global conference in New York, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Germany will, alongside other non-nuclear states, present a roadmap for ridding the world of atom bombs at next month's global conference in New York, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"Nuclear disarmament urgently needs new impulses. As the new Federal government, we have resolved to take on a leading role in this regard," she told reporters before flying to Stockholm.

The Swedish capital is hosting a meeting of the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament, launched in 2019 to build political support for the 10th review conference of the parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which will take place from January 4-28.

"We developed specific proposals and thus showed a way to make the world safer from nuclear weapons step by step. Today the focus is on how we can ensure that this path is actually being followed," Baerbock said.

The minister said that the Stockholm roadmap would give the NPT talks new credibility and practical validity. She also believes that the global pursuit of nuclear disarmament had been undermined by the unraveling of the US-Russian treaty that banned land-based medium-range missiles.

Related Topics

World Nuclear Germany Stockholm New York January 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Re ..

RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Republic

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to ..

Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to support UAE&#039;s economic p ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

21 minutes ago
 PPP candidate for Mayor Peshawar hopeful of victor ..

PPP candidate for Mayor Peshawar hopeful of victory in LG polls

2 minutes ago
 France mulls tighter UK travel rules to tackle Omi ..

France mulls tighter UK travel rules to tackle Omicron

2 minutes ago
 Berlin Believes Prompt Launch of Nord Stream 2 to ..

Berlin Believes Prompt Launch of Nord Stream 2 to Not Affect Short Term Gas Pric ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.