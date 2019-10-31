Germany Hopes Trade With Russia to Continue Growing in Coming Years - Embassy

(@imziishan)

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Berlin expects the trade with Russia to keep on growing in the coming years following the recession experienced in 2014, Dr. Stefan Kordasch, the deputy head of political affairs with the German Embassy to Russia , told Sputnik in an interview

"I hope that trade exchange will continue to grow. Of course, we have seen reduction following the economic crisis. The political sanctions also had a certain role here. But I think that the Russian economy is recovering. Trade has picked up again and so I hope this will continue because trade is an important part of our exchange.

The more we are interlinked with each other, the better it is for all of us," Kordasch said on the sidelines of the International Public Diplomacy Forum, dubbed The Dialogue on the Volga.

The forum is being held in Russia's city of Volgograd and co-organized by Russia's Rossotrudnichestvo a government agency focused on international cooperation. The event is aimed at fostering ties between the foreign and Russian public.