Germany Horrified By Corruption Scandal At European Parliament - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Germany Horrified by Corruption Scandal at European Parliament - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Anna Luehrmann, the German minister of state for Europe, on Tuesday described the corruption scandal that erupted last week at the European Parliament as "horrible" and promised that her county will take an active part in having the matter cleared up.

"It must, of course, be exhaustively investigated and it is important that we draw political conclusions and consider ways to tighten transparency and anti-corruption rules. It is important to discuss this at an EU-level ethics panel and we will take an active part in it," she said in a doorstep interview in Brussels.

Luehrmann spoke to the press shortly before European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced that Eva Kaili, one of her deputies, had been stripped of her senior position in a vote of EU lawmakers. Kaili was arrested in Belgium over the weekend on suspicion that she received gifts and cash from World Cup host Qatar.

