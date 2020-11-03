UrduPoint.com
Germany In Close Contact With Austria, France Over Terror Attacks - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Germany is in close communication with Austria and France following recent terrorist attacks, top German diplomat Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"We are conducting a close exchange of information with Austrian colleagues, as well as with French colleagues," Maas said at a joint press conference with Meliza Haradinaj, the foreign minister of self-proclaimed Kosovo.

Asked if the attacks in Austria and France increase the risk of a terror incident in Germany, Maas said that all sides, including the Muslim world, must do everything to not allow for an escalation of the situation.

"These are not only cultural confrontations, but they also lead to more violence in Europe. All parties must do their part to ensure that the situation does not escalate further. Therefore, we are looking at how the Arab world is reacting," he said, adding that he brought this up in recent calls with top diplomats of the UAE and Pakistan.

Maas concluded by saying that Europe and the whole world must be united in harboring zero tolerance for terrorism.

