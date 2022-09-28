Germany in Close Contact With Denmark, Sweden on Nord Stream Incidents - Regulator

Germany is in close contact with its Danish and Swedish partners regarding the incidents on Nord Stream gas pipelines, though they do not have a significant impact on current gas supplies to Germany, the Federal Network Agency said on Wednesday

On Monday, Nord Stream AG told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid drop of pressure on one of the segments of Nord Stream 2. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator said that the pressure drop had also been registered on both strings of Nord Stream 1.

"The Federal Ministry of Interior and for Community as the ministry responsible for security and defense against sabotages is in close contact with German security services and Danish and Swedish partners, as far as the events are concerned," the energy regulator said.

It also noted that the incidents on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines did not have a significant impact on gas imports to Germany, as no gas had been supplied through Nord Stream 1 pipeline since early September while Nord Stream 2 had never even started operations.

An investigation of the incidents is underway.