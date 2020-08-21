The German government is in touch with Moscow to find a solution to Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny's "humanitarian emergency" after he suffered a suspected poisoning and his doctors refused to allow a medical evacuation to Germany

"We are already in contact with Russian authorities so that we can contribute to a professional and transparent solution to this humanitarian emergency," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told reporters in Berlin.

A German NGO has sent a chartered plane to evacuate Navalny from Siberia but doctors treating him said he was too "unstable" to be moved.