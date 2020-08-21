UrduPoint.com
Germany 'in Contact' With Moscow On Navalny's 'humanitarian Emergency'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Germany 'in contact' with Moscow on Navalny's 'humanitarian emergency'

The German government is in touch with Moscow to find a solution to Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny's "humanitarian emergency" after he suffered a suspected poisoning and his doctors refused to allow a medical evacuation to Germany

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The German government is in touch with Moscow to find a solution to Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny's "humanitarian emergency" after he suffered a suspected poisoning and his doctors refused to allow a medical evacuation to Germany.

"We are already in contact with Russian authorities so that we can contribute to a professional and transparent solution to this humanitarian emergency," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told reporters in Berlin.

A German NGO has sent a chartered plane to evacuate Navalny from Siberia but doctors treating him said he was too "unstable" to be moved.

More Stories From World

