Germany 'in Contact' With Moscow On Navalny's 'humanitarian Emergency'
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The German government is in touch with Moscow to find a solution to Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny's "humanitarian emergency" after he suffered a suspected poisoning and his doctors refused to allow a medical evacuation to Germany.
"We are already in contact with Russian authorities so that we can contribute to a professional and transparent solution to this humanitarian emergency," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told reporters in Berlin.
A German NGO has sent a chartered plane to evacuate Navalny from Siberia but doctors treating him said he was too "unstable" to be moved.