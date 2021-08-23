Germany in talks to continue Kabul airport evacuations beyond Aug 31

Germany is in talks with both NATO allies and the Taliban on keeping Kabul airport open beyond the planned August 31 US withdrawal date for the evacuation of as many Afghans who need protection as possible, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Germany is in talks with both NATO allies and the Taliban on keeping Kabul airport open beyond the planned August 31 US withdrawal date for the evacuation of as many Afghans who need protection as possible, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday.

"We are holding talks with the United States, Turkey and other partners with the goal of allowing the airport to continue to operate a civilian operation to fly these people out," he told reporters.

Germany will "also continue to talk to the Taliban about this and will do this also after the withdrawal of US troops," he added.