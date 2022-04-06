UrduPoint.com

Germany In Talks With Ukraine On Security Guarantees - Scholz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Germany in Talks With Ukraine on Security Guarantees - Scholz

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Germany is discussing security guarantees with Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding that there are no concrete results yet.

"Of course, we are negotiating about this (security guarantees), but in the necessary atmosphere of confidentiality ... It is natural that I cannot elaborate on this further, because the issues that need to be guaranteed need to be worked out." Scholz told German lawmakers.

