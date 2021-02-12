Germany Increased Purchase of Russian Gas by 48% Year-on-Year From February 1-10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Germany increased the purchase of Russian gas by 47.8 percent year-on-year in the first 10 days in February, while the occupancy of Germany's underground storage (UGS) facilities dropped to 37 percent, Gazprom said on Friday.

"According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, as of February 10, the occupancy of underground storage facilities in Germany has already dropped to 37 percent. Germany, the largest consumer of Gazprom's gas, increased its purchases of Russian gas by 47.8 percent in ten days in February compared to last year," the company said on Telegram.