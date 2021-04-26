Germany Independently Deals With Possible Purchase of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V - Merkel

Germany is dealing with possible purchase of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V independently, the volume of orders will depend on how soon it is registered in the EU, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Germany is dealing with possible purchase of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V independently, the volume of orders will depend on how soon it is registered in the EU, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

"We also discussed the issue of how things are going with the purchase of the Sputnik V vaccine. There is no pan-European order here, which means that Germany is doing this independently. For us, the decisive question is whether we will use it is when the European Medicines Agency registers it.

So far, not all the documents are available, The Paul Ehrlich Institute is a speaker, so we are well informed, but there are not enough documents for registration," Merkel said after a meeting with the heads of regions on the issue of vaccination.

According to her, if the registration will be "very soon", "then, of course, it makes sense to buy Sputnik."

"If it will be in a few months, then in general we will have enough vaccines, so the question how much [Sputnik V] we can order will depend on this," the chancellor added.