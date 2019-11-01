UrduPoint.com
Germany, India Agree To Promote Joint Submarine Projects

German and Indian defense industries will enhance cooperation on shipbuilding projects, including submarines, the two governments said in a joint statement out Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) German and Indian defense industries will enhance cooperation on shipbuilding projects, including submarines, the two governments said in a joint statement out Friday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was on a two-day trip to New Delhi this week for talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A batch of 22 documents was signed.

The 21-page joint statement said that Germany "will take steps to facilitate exports of military equipment and technology exchanges with India."

Defense industries of both countries will step up joint development and production as part of Modi's "Make in India" initiative, and use defense industrial corridors in the states of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

"Shipping projects between the German and Indian naval industries (e.g. submarines) will be promoted, considering joint interest in the stability of the Indian Ocean region," the statement read.

Indian media reported last month that German shipbuilding giant ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems was bidding on a $6.6 billion project to build six conventional submarines at an Indian shipyard, which included technology transfer. Russia and France were also bidding.

The two countries also recognized the need for a deeper defense cooperation in order to tackle global and regional security challenges together. Their defense ministers have agreed to meet biennially for talks.

