UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany, India Reaffirm Commitment To Iran Nuclear Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:50 PM

Germany, India Reaffirm Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed their commitment to the Iran nuclear deal during a meeting in New Delhi on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed their commitment to the Iran nuclear deal during a meeting in New Delhi on Friday.

"Issues that arise from it must be resolved peacefully through a political dialogue," they stressed in a joint statement published by the German chancellery.

Iran has been scaling down its commitments to the 2015 deal after the United States withdrew from it last year, snapping sanctions on Tehran back into place.

Russia, China and three EU nations vowed to respect the pact, which limited Iran's nuclear research in exchange for easing sanctions. Iran argued that Europe had failed to shield it from US penalties.

Germany and India said in their joint statement that Iran was required to abide by the pact and that "urgent issues should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and trust-building measures as well as through efforts to deescalate existing tensions."

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Exchange Iran Europe China Nuclear Narendra Modi German New Delhi Tehran United States Angela Merkel 2015 From

Recent Stories

Putin, Russian Security Council Discussed Int'l Pr ..

1 minute ago

1,103 Sikh yatrees reach Nankana Sahib with 'Palki ..

1 minute ago

Bahawalpur clinched PAF CT

1 minute ago

India tries to stop passage of golden 'Palki' to P ..

1 minute ago

Wani grieved over sad demise of Naeem Khan's mothe ..

1 minute ago

Rabi Pirzada approaches FIA for action against tho ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.