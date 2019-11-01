Germany, India Reaffirm Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed their commitment to the Iran nuclear deal during a meeting in New Delhi on Friday.

"Issues that arise from it must be resolved peacefully through a political dialogue," they stressed in a joint statement published by the German chancellery.

Iran has been scaling down its commitments to the 2015 deal after the United States withdrew from it last year, snapping sanctions on Tehran back into place.

Russia, China and three EU nations vowed to respect the pact, which limited Iran's nuclear research in exchange for easing sanctions. Iran argued that Europe had failed to shield it from US penalties.

Germany and India said in their joint statement that Iran was required to abide by the pact and that "urgent issues should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and trust-building measures as well as through efforts to deescalate existing tensions."