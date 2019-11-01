UrduPoint.com
Germany, India Vow Stronger Commitment To Afghan Peace

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:32 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed in a joint statement released on Friday to strengthen their engagement in Afghanistan to stabilize the country

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed in a joint statement released on Friday to strengthen their engagement in Afghanistan to stabilize the country.

Merkel and Modi met in New Delhi for comprehensive talks that had a strong focus on the fight against international terrorism and ways of bolstering regional security.

"Both heads of state reaffirmed their commitment to a stable, united, prosperous, pluralistic and peaceful Afghanistan," the statement read.

Modi praised Germany for co-hosting an intra-Afghan peace conference in the summer, which included Afghan officials.

"They called for an end to violence, severing links to international terrorism, elimination of terror safe havens, protection of constitutional order and universal human rights of all Afghan citizens," the statement said.

Several global powers have tried to mediate between rival Afghan factions in a bid to end decades of war, which have disproportionately affected civilians. Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan held talks on Afghanistan in Moscow last week.

