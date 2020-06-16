Germany Informed of US Intention to Reduce Number of Troops to 25,000 - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Berlin has been informed of the intention of the United States to reduce its presence in the country by 9,500 troops, German Ambassador to the US Emily Haber said at a virtual event.

Earlier in the day US President Donald Trump announced that the United States is reducing the number of its troops in Germany to 25,000, citing German debt to NATO in the billions of Dollars.

"We've been informed about this step. We know that the Pentagon is tasked with working out the details of this step," Haber said of the decision at a virtual event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations on Monday.

The ambassador underscored that US presence in Germany is not about defending Germany, nor is it simply about defending transatlantic security but about protecting US power in Africa, Asia and is a key hub for intervention in other parts of the world.

During his address, Trump reiterated his opposition to Germany's import of Russian oil and expressed dissatisfaction with the state of bilateral trade relations.

At present, 34,500 US troops are stationed in Germany, along with 17,000 US civilians and 12,000 German citizens who work at military bases in that country.