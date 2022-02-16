UrduPoint.com

Germany Intends To Send Additional Observers To OSCE SMM In Ukraine - Baerbock

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Germany will not withdraw its observers from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in Ukraine, but rather intends to send additional personnel, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"The most precious thing in Europe is peace. The way out of this remaining explosive situation can only be through dialogue and building confidence. The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine plays an important role in this, it is the eyes and ears of the international community. In such critical moments, we need an OSCE mission to guarantee transparency and prevent dangerous incidents," she said at a press conference with her Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg.

She recalled that some countries had withdrawn their personnel from the mission in recent days for security reasons.

"Not only will we keep the German staff in place, we are also trying to provide additional staff and are negotiating with our partners on this issue so that the mission could carry out its important tasks in this situation," Baerbock added.

