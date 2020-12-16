Germany Interested in Good Strategic Ties With Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Germany is interested in good strategic relations with Russia and does not see any need to relaunch the relationship, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday.

"I think it is important to see in this regard that we want to have good strategic relations with Russia, I have always said that, but we should not be blind to the reality," the chancellor told the parliament, adding that she did not think it "necessary to restart the relationship" with Moscow.

Merkel listed several "significant events" that were complicating the relationship with Russia ” the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny and "too little progress on Minsk process" in Ukraine.

"As for the Nord Stream [2], the Federal government's position on it has been unchanged throughout several years," Merkel said, when asked what the government could do to support the project.