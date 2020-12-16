UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Interested In Good Strategic Ties With Russia

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Germany Interested in Good Strategic Ties With Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Germany is interested in good strategic relations with Russia and does not see any need to relaunch the relationship, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday.

"I think it is important to see in this regard that we want to have good strategic relations with Russia, I have always said that, but we should not be blind to the reality," the chancellor told the parliament, adding that she did not think it "necessary to restart the relationship" with Moscow.

Merkel listed several "significant events" that were complicating the relationship with Russia ” the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny and "too little progress on Minsk process" in Ukraine.

"As for the Nord Stream [2], the Federal government's position on it has been unchanged throughout several years," Merkel said, when asked what the government could do to support the project.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Germany Minsk Nord Progress Angela Merkel Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Meeting of the Steering Committee for the implemen ..

7 minutes ago

UVAS holds online meeting on Pakistan/Denmark Dair ..

11 minutes ago

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaig ..

36 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

41 minutes ago

DGCX wins â€˜Exchange of the Year&#039; at FOW Glo ..

41 minutes ago

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Denies Meeting Wit ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.