Germany Interested in Improving Russia-Europe Relations - Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Germany has an interest in improving relations between Russia and Europe, but the key to this lies in Moscow, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"The more difficult the times are, the clearer we must speak with Moscow. But we have an interest in improving relations between Europe and Russia. And we will remain ready for dialogue. But the key for this now lies not in Berlin or Brussels, but in Moscow," the minister said, speaking in the German Bundestag at a hearing on the situation in Russia.

Maas said that he did not support the policy of economic isolation of Russia and China, as this pushes them to each other and threatens the emergence of the "largest" military-economic alliance.

"They [supporters of the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 project] say that because of what is happening in Russia, we should not do business with Russia. After all, any business with Russia is beneficial to the state. So this applies to everything, this leads to the complete economic isolation of Russia. We have a similar debate with regard to China, it is about disengagement, this means nothing more than the economic isolation of China," he said.

He went on to explain where this leads from a geostrategic point of view.

"They [supporters of such isolation measures] are pushing Russia and China closer to each other and thus creating the largest military-economic alliance that exists. And I do not think that the West's strategy should be in this confrontation. Therefore, I am against cutting off all bridges with Russia in this respect," the minister added.

In a similar vein, he criticized the supporters of Russia's expulsion from the Council of Europe, stressing that membership in the Council of Europe is in the interests of Russian citizens.

"I do not value the strategy of burned bridges, it is not only wrong, it is dangerous," Maas emphasized.

Maas warned of the geostrategic implications of abandoning Nord Stream 2 for relations between Europe and Russia.

"Those who fundamentally question Nord Stream 2, it is quite possible to have such an opinion, but you need to realize what consequences this will have geostrategically and what this means for the possibility of Europe's influence on Russia. I am ready to conduct this discussion, I will be happy to talk about other energy import projects. There are countries that require us to stop construction while they themselves ... increase oil imports from Russia," the minister said, hinting at the US.

Foreign ministers of EU member states will discuss possible new sanctions against Russia on February 22, Berlin believes that they should be directed against those responsible for the "suppression of protest actions" in Russia, Maas said.

"At the next EU Council at the level of foreign ministers, we should talk about the reaction to Russian behavior and the treatment toward peaceful protesters. We would be glad if we did not need to do this," he told the parliamentarians.

The minister went on to clarify that sanctions should be tied to a change in the behavior of the sanctioned party, and if this cannot be expected, then they should send a signal that "a certain behavior will not be accepted." According to Maas, this was the case with the annexation of Crimea and the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"It should be so now," he added.

The second important point is that the sanctions should be "targeted", namely, be aimed at those "who are responsible for the repressive actions of the state authorities against their own citizens," Maas said.