UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Interested In Investing In Russia's Hydrogen Infrastructure - Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 11:20 PM

Germany Interested in Investing in Russia's Hydrogen Infrastructure - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Germany sees a lot of renewable energy potential in hydrocarbon-rich Russia and is interested in helping it set up hydrogen infrastructure, an official in charge of international climate policy with the German Ministry for the Environment said Tuesday.

"As demand is shifting it is our interest of both Russia and Germany and the EU that we start to build up a new hydrogen infrastructure...

We think that the future hydrogen should be green; I think there is huge renewable energy potential in Russia and we would be more than happy if we could work in setting up this infrastructure," Karsten Sach said at an EU-Russia climate conference.

Germany is aware of a big shift in demand for hydrogen, he said. "Blue" hydrogen is seen as a more feasible option for reducing humanity's carbon footprint, although the production of zero-emission "green" hydrogen is considered more desirable.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany

Recent Stories

MERC provides first aids to1195 injured in Nov

9 minutes ago

Liga president Tebas hopes for fans' return in Jan ..

9 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth to miss family Christmas over viru ..

9 minutes ago

Newcastle game with Villa postponed due to Covid o ..

9 minutes ago

EU plans vaccines as regulator sets approval deadl ..

23 minutes ago

PIMS employees stage protest in favour of demands

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.