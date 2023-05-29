UrduPoint.com

Germany Introduced Quota On Number Of Russian Diplomats, Russia Responded - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Germany Introduced Quota on Number of Russian Diplomats, Russia Responded - Moscow

Germany has introduced a quota for a number of categories of staff at Russian diplomatic missions back in March, and Russia then simply introduced retaliatory measures, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Germany has introduced a quota for a number of categories of staff at Russian diplomatic missions back in March, and Russia then simply introduced retaliatory measures, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Some German media has reported that Russia was first to escalate tensions by introducing a quota on the number of employees of German diplomatic missions in the country.

"It was the German authorities that in March of this year introduced a quota for a number of categories of personnel of the Russian Embassy in Berlin and consulates general, significantly complicating their daily work," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The spokeswoman added that Russia's decision was a response to Berlin.

"Taking into account the repeated unfriendly actions of Berlin, it is quite natural that the Russian side, in order to follow the principle of reciprocity, took retaliatory measures aimed at restoring parity in the number of foreign apparatuses of the two countries," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Berlin March Media

Recent Stories

Rupee touches historic low of Rs285.42 against US ..

Rupee touches historic low of Rs285.42 against US dollar

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Public Debt Up $4.4Bln in April, Exceeds ..

Ukraine's Public Debt Up $4.4Bln in April, Exceeds $124Bln - Lawmaker

29 seconds ago
 Israel Announces Successful Test of Naval Iron Dom ..

Israel Announces Successful Test of Naval Iron Dome System Against Advanced Targ ..

1 minute ago
 Danish Parliament to Consider Civil Proposal to Le ..

Danish Parliament to Consider Civil Proposal to Legalize Euthanasia - Reports

1 minute ago
 1973 Constitution golden jubilee celebrations held ..

1973 Constitution golden jubilee celebrations held in Sargodha

1 minute ago
 Modern policing, smart working conditional on succ ..

Modern policing, smart working conditional on success of all projects, civility, ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.