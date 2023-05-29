Germany Introduced Quota on Number of Russian Diplomats, Russia Responded - Moscow

Germany has introduced a quota for a number of categories of staff at Russian diplomatic missions back in March, and Russia then simply introduced retaliatory measures, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Germany has introduced a quota for a number of categories of staff at Russian diplomatic missions back in March, and Russia then simply introduced retaliatory measures, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Some German media has reported that Russia was first to escalate tensions by introducing a quota on the number of employees of German diplomatic missions in the country.

"It was the German authorities that in March of this year introduced a quota for a number of categories of personnel of the Russian Embassy in Berlin and consulates general, significantly complicating their daily work," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The spokeswoman added that Russia's decision was a response to Berlin.

"Taking into account the repeated unfriendly actions of Berlin, it is quite natural that the Russian side, in order to follow the principle of reciprocity, took retaliatory measures aimed at restoring parity in the number of foreign apparatuses of the two countries," Zakharova said.