Germany Introduces 5-Day Obligatory COVID-19 Quarantine for Entries From High-Risk Regions

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The German authorities decided to introduce an obligatory five-day quarantine for people entering the country from the regions with high COVID-19 risks, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"If possible, starting from October 1, those returning to Germany from the risk regions should be placed on a two-week quarantine, which can be completed no earlier than five days provided that a test for the infection is negative," Merkel said at a meeting with the heads of the German regions.

The chancellor explained that, as the incubation period of the virus is long, many potentially infected people might not be taking into account. According to Merkel, among the people returning to Germany, about 2 percent test positive for coronavirus,

"We note a large number of positive tests among those returning from the risk regions, so targeted testing is necessary.

At the same time, we note that among those who return from the non-risk regions, the percentage of positive tests is very low. Therefore, the possibility to take a free test when returning from non-risk regions will end starting from September 15, because this is non-targeted testing," the chancellor added.

According to Merkel, quarantine violation after a not urgent trip to a risk region will be punishable by a fine. It is also planned to create an electronic registration system for returnees.