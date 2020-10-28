Germany Introduces 'Limited Quarantine' From Monday Until End-November - Merkel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Germany rolls out "limited quarantine" due to the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, November 2, until the end of November, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin following an online meeting with heads of Federal states on countering COVID-19.

"We need to once again exert all strength nationwide in November, from November 2. This will be a limited effort, which we will extend until the end of November," Merkel said, adding that all this is being done in order to "revitalize social life."

She added that in mid-November, the country's authorities would analyze the effect of the measures taken in order to correct them.

Theaters, cinemas, fitness centers, brothels, beauty salons, hotels and catering will temporarily close in Germany from November 2, Merkel said.

The chancellor said that cafes, restaurants, bars, clubs, discos "will be closed, with the exception of the catering services in takeaway mode and canteens [at enterprises]."

Meetings outside the home in Germany from November 2 are only possible between members of no more than two households, a maximum of 10 people, she added.