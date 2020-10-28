UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Introduces 'Limited Quarantine' From Monday Until End-November - Merkel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:25 PM

Germany Introduces 'Limited Quarantine' From Monday Until End-November - Merkel

Germany rolls out "limited quarantine" due to the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, November 2, until the end of November, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin following an online meeting with heads of federal states on countering COVID-19

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Germany rolls out "limited quarantine" due to the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, November 2, until the end of November, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin following an online meeting with heads of Federal states on countering COVID-19.

"We need to once again exert all strength nationwide in November, from November 2. This will be a limited effort, which we will extend until the end of November," Merkel said, adding that all this is being done in order to "revitalize social life."

She added that in mid-November, the country's authorities would analyze the effect of the measures taken in order to correct them.

Theaters, cinemas, fitness centers, brothels, beauty salons, hotels and catering will temporarily close in Germany from November 2, Merkel said.

The chancellor said that cafes, restaurants, bars, clubs, discos "will be closed, with the exception of the catering services in takeaway mode and canteens [at enterprises]."

Meetings outside the home in Germany from November 2 are only possible between members of no more than two households, a maximum of 10 people, she added.

Related Topics

German Germany Berlin Angela Merkel November All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bukhari travels to Chitral in official capacity bu ..

3 minutes ago

US Air Force Builds $107Mln Research Facility For ..

3 minutes ago

Indonesian consul general invites local businessme ..

12 minutes ago

Moldovan President Expects Low Diaspora Turnout at ..

12 minutes ago

Japan's Suga, Turkey's Erdogan Pledge to Strengthe ..

12 minutes ago

US stocks join global selloff on virus fears, Dow ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.